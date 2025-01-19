Fantasy Basketball
Kevon Harris headshot

Kevon Harris News: Posts double-double Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Harris recorded 19 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes Saturday during College Park's 112-109 win versus Maine.

Harris finished second on the team in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling his second double-double of the season. However, he had an inefficient shooting performance, connecting on just 35.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 33.3 percent of his three-point tries.

Kevon Harris
 Free Agent
