Kevon Harris News: Reaches 20-point mark

Harris recorded 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes Monday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 121-113 victory over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Harris found success from the field and ended the night with a team-high 21 points, his best showing since Jan. 23. He also dominated on the boards, setting a new season high in rebounds and collecting his fifth double-double of the G League regular season.