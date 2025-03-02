Fantasy Basketball
Kevon Harris headshot

Kevon Harris News: Recalled Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 6:42pm

Harris was recalled to the Hawks from the G League Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Harris was called back to the parent squad following the Skyhawks' 126-108 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, in which Harris recorded 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block. Harris has yet to debut for the Hawks after signing a 10-day contract Friday.

Kevon Harris
Atlanta Hawks
