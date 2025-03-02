Kevon Harris News: Returns from G League

The Hawks recalled Harris from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday.

Harris will rejoin the parent club after appearing in the Skyhawks' 126-108 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers earlier Sunday, finishing with 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Harris has yet to debut for the Hawks after signing a 10-day contract Friday.