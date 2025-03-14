Kevon Harris News: Returns to action

Harris (illness) returned to action during Thursday's 126-122 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats, finishing with 24 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes.

Harris didn't play in Tuesday's loss to the Delaware Blue Coats with this illness, but looked rejuvenated in his return to action. He's been a standout for the Skyhawks, averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 three-pointers across 25 regular-season contests.