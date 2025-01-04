Kevon Harris News: Scores 22 points in G League

Harris posted 22 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-107 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.

Harris scored at least 20 points for the seventh time across 17 G League appearances this season. He's averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from deep.