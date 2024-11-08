Fantasy Basketball
Kevon Harris News: Scores 23 for College Park

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Harris logged 23 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during College Park's 104-95 win over Capital City on Friday.

After the Atlanta Hawks waived Harris in mid-October, he signed with their G League affiliate. If Friday's game is any indication, Harris is set to be a key contributor for the Skyhawks, considering he was one of their two players to log 20-plus points against Capital City.

