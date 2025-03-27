Kevon Harris News: Scores 24 points

Harris produced 24 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 114-101 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Harris had been sidelined since Friday's 130-125 loss to the Westchester Knicks, but he was moving around well during Wednesday's contest. Harris has made 28 regular-season appearances with averages of 19.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.