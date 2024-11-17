Kevon Harris News: Solid showing in return

Harris (knee) recorded 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-90 victory over the G League Delaware Blue Coats.

Harris miss his squad's last game Wednesday against Raptors 905 due to a knee injury, but he looked sharp in his first game back. The 27-year-old continues to be a scoring threat in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign and drilled a season-best four triples in Sunday's win.