Kevon Looney headshot

Kevon Looney Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Looney (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Looney will be in street clothes for the first time this season -- his only other absence was a healthy DNP. In the veteran's absence, Trayce Jackson-Davis may play more minutes, but Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Kyle Anderson are also candidates for increased roles because the Warriors lack a true center behind Jackson-Davis and Looney.

Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors
