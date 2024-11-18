Kevon Looney Injury: Downgraded to out
Looney (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Looney will be in street clothes for the first time this season -- his only other absence was a healthy DNP. In the veteran's absence, Trayce Jackson-Davis may play more minutes, but Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Kyle Anderson are also candidates for increased roles because the Warriors lack a true center behind Jackson-Davis and Looney.
