Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevon Looney headshot

Kevon Looney Injury: Makes early exit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 2:46pm

Looney has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Sacramento due to illness, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney started Wednesday's game but was replaced by Trayce Jackson-Davis to open the second half. The veteran finished the contest scoreless (0-3 FG) and recorded two rebounds across nine minutes. Quinten Post and Jackson-Davis should handle center duties for the rest of the contest.

Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now