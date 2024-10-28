Kevon Looney News: Double-doubles off bench

Looney amassed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 20 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

Looney delivered a strong showing off the bench, and he's now scored at least nine points while grabbing double-digit boards in back-to-back contests. Don't be surprised if he starts to see more minutes in the coming weeks, and he could even steal the starting role off Trayce Jackson-Davis if he continues to outplay him in the coming games.