Kevon Looney News: Leads team in rebounding

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Looney contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 win over the Rockets.

Despite coming off the bench, Looney recorded a team-high nine rebounds during Thursday's victory. The 29-year-old big man has settled into a backup center role and is averaging 5.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.4 minutes across his last 10 outings.

