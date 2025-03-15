Kevon Looney News: Logs six minutes Saturday

Looney finished with two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds in six minutes during Saturday's 97-94 victory over New York.

Looney managed just six minutes in the loss, the fewest he has played since Christmas day. The improved play of Quinten Post has seen Looney relegated to the backup role once again. He began the season behind Trayce Jackson-Davis, who himself has basically fallen out of the rotation altogether. Although he typically plays minutes in the teens, Looney is unlikely to step into a sizeable role any time soon.