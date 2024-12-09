Fantasy Basketball
Kevon Looney News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 9:50am

Looney had 12 points (6-8 FG), nine rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over Minnesota.

Looney had a productive outing on a night the Warriors needed some size in the frontcourt to match up with Minnesota. Unless his role improves, Looney is a difficult player to trust outside of deeper formats -- he's averaging 16.6 minutes per game this season and is mostly a rebounding specialist with 7.9 boards per game.

