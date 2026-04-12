Kevon Looney headshot

Kevon Looney News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Looney is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale in Minnesota.

Josh Oduro will replace Looney in the first unit for Sunday's game, and with the Pelicans mathematically eliminated from the postseason, Looney might not be in the rotation. As a reserve this season, Looney has averaged 2.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Kevon Looney
New Orleans Pelicans
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