Kevon Looney News: Not starting Sunday
Looney is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale in Minnesota.
Josh Oduro will replace Looney in the first unit for Sunday's game, and with the Pelicans mathematically eliminated from the postseason, Looney might not be in the rotation. As a reserve this season, Looney has averaged 2.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
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