Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney News: Perfect from field in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Looney chipped in six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in eight minutes during Thursday's 139-105 win over the 76ers.

Looney has been slowly phased out of Golden State's rotation, as he didn't even receive any playing time during the team's previous two outings. Trayce Jackson-Davis has fully cemented himself as the starting center, and coach Steve Kerr typically opts to go with smaller bench lineups. Unless there is a significant uptick in Looney's role, his fantasy value will continue to diminish.

Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors
