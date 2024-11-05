Kevon Looney News: Pulls down 10 rebounds
Looney recorded four points (2-6 FG), 10 rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 125-112 victory over the Wizards.
This was Looney's third game of the campaign with double-digit rebounds. He's essentially a rebounds specialist in fantasy circles these days, posting averages of 5.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.4 minutes through six games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now