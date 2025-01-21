Kevon Looney News: Pulls down seven rebounds
Looney ended Monday's 125-85 loss to the Celtics with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes.
With Draymond Green (calf) sidelined for at least three more games, Looney could have a bit more opportunity in the short term behind Trayce Jackson-Davis. Over Looney's last four outings, he's been productive in limited minutes with 7.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.7 minutes.
