Kevon Looney News: Records two steals in win

Looney amassed six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Monday's 130-120 win over the Trail Blazers.

Looney made an impact on the defensive end of the floor during Monday's win against Portland, finishing with two steals to go along with six rebounds. The veteran big man has seen his role change for the Warriors this season, but he continues to be a solid contributor, averaging 4.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 15.7 minutes per contest.