Kevon Looney News: Returning to bench role

Looney is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Head coach Steve Kerr has decided to tweak its frontcourt for this matchup against the Timberwolves, meaning Looney will return to the bench while Trayce Jackson-Davis gets the start at center. Looney's numbers haven't experience too many changes regardless of the role, though, and he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.