Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevon Looney headshot

Kevon Looney News: Returning to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Looney is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Head coach Steve Kerr has decided to tweak its frontcourt for this matchup against the Timberwolves, meaning Looney will return to the bench while Trayce Jackson-Davis gets the start at center. Looney's numbers haven't experience too many changes regardless of the role, though, and he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.

Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now