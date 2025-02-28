Kevon Looney News: Scoreless in win

Looney tallied seven rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 win over the Magic.

Looney didn't attempt a field goal Thursday, marking his fifth game of the season without scoring. The 29-year-old still has a role off the bench, but the emergence of rookie Quinten Post has cut into Looney's playing time and importance. In 11 games in February, the 10-year veteran averaged 3.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game.