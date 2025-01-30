Fantasy Basketball
Kevon Looney News: Season-high 18 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Looney notched 18 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Thunder.

Looney was key to the Warriors' win Wednesday against the Thunder. The veteran big man didn't crash the glass like he usually does for Golden State, finishing with three rebounds. Still, he made an impact in other areas, recording season-high total points (18) and blocks (4) to help his team beat Oklahoma City.

Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
