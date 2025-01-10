Fantasy Basketball
Kevon Looney News: Solid all-around performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:03am

Looney registered eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 21 minutes during Thursday's 107-104 win over Detroit.

After missing four of the last seven games, Looney played well in 21 minutes off the bench for the Warriors during Thursday's win against the Pistons. The veteran big man is averaging 5.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 54.7 percent from the floor this season.

Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors
