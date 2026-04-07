Kevon Looney headshot

Kevon Looney News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 4:43pm

Looney will start Tuesday against the Jazz.

Joining Looney in the first unit for Tuesday's game will be Jeremiah Fears, Jordan Poole, Micah Peavy and Derik Queen. Across six starts this season, Looney has posted averages of 2.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Kevon Looney
New Orleans Pelicans
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