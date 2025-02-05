Kevon Looney News: Team-high 10 rebounds in loss
Looney posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 loss to Utah.
Although Looney came off Golden State's bench Wednesday, he led the team with 10 rebounds for his 12th game of the year with double-digit boards. The veteran big man also played 23 minutes to starter Quinten Post's 25, signaling the Warriors went with a near even timeshare at the center position. Looney's playing time also benefitted from the absence of Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee), so the former may not have the same fantasy appeal if the latter returns Thursday against the Lakers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now