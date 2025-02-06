Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevon Looney headshot

Kevon Looney News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Looney (nasal bone) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Looney will help provide some much-needed depth in the frontcourt Thursday on the road in Los Angeles. The veteran big man is coming off a decent all-around performance in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, finishing with six points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes off the bench for Golden State.

Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now