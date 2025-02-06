Kevon Looney News: Will play Thursday
Looney (nasal bone) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Looney will help provide some much-needed depth in the frontcourt Thursday on the road in Los Angeles. The veteran big man is coming off a decent all-around performance in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, finishing with six points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes off the bench for Golden State.
