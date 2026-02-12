Keyontae Johnson headshot

Keyontae Johnson Injury: Out Wednesday with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:50am

Johnson did not play in Wednesday's 136-119 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go due to an ankle injury.

Johnson had been on a productive streak prior to his ankle injury, scoring at least 19 points in each of his last four games on great efficiency. His next opportunity to play would be Thursday in a rematch against the Capital City Go-Go.

Keyontae Johnson
 Free Agent
