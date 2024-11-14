Keyontae Johnson Injury: Sits out due to ankle injury
Johnson did not play during Wednesday's 107-98 win over Capital City due to an ankle injury.
It appears Johnson suffered his ankle injury between the Swarm's previous game and their latest matchup. He made his Swarm debut Sunday, logging six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes against Capital City.
Keyontae Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now