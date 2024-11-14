Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Keyontae Johnson headshot

Keyontae Johnson Injury: Sits out due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Johnson did not play during Wednesday's 107-98 win over Capital City due to an ankle injury.

It appears Johnson suffered his ankle injury between the Swarm's previous game and their latest matchup. He made his Swarm debut Sunday, logging six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes against Capital City.

Keyontae Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now