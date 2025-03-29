Keyontae Johnson News: Double-double in G League win

Johnson registered 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 112-101 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Johnson finished as the Swarm's second-leading rebounder behind Joel Soriano (11) and third-leading scorer behind Jaylen Sims (22) and Reggie Perry (18). It was Johnson's first double-double of the G League regular season, and over his last 10 outings he has averaged 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals over 34.7 minutes per game.