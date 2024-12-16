Keyontae Johnson News: Effective off bench

Johnson played 29 minutes Sunday during the Swarms' 107-95 loss versus Westchester and logged 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist.

Johnson tied Nick Smith for the most points scored on the team despite coming off the bench. This was the second time this season that he managed to surpass 20 points scored and now averages 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists across nine outings this season.