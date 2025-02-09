Keyontae Johnson News: Game-high 30 points

Johnson produced 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Johnson bounced back from a seven-point performance last time out and notched a season-high 30 points. Across 29 G League appearances, Johnson has averaged 13.8 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field.