Keyontae Johnson News: Leads G League squad to victory
Johnson recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 92-75 win against the Motor City Cruise.
Johnson turned in an efficient shooting line and nearly captured a double-double due to his work on the boards. He's averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 17 matchups this season with the Swarm.
Keyontae Johnson
Free Agent
