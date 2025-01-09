Fantasy Basketball
Keyontae Johnson headshot

Keyontae Johnson News: Leads G League squad to victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Johnson recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 92-75 win against the Motor City Cruise.

Johnson turned in an efficient shooting line and nearly captured a double-double due to his work on the boards. He's averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 17 matchups this season with the Swarm.

Keyontae Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
