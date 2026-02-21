Keyontae Johnson News: Leads offense in win

Johnson (ankle) totaled 28 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists during 34 minutes in Friday's 116-105 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Johnson bounced back from a minor blow and registered a game-high points count during Friday's game. It was his highest scoring mark over his last 11 G League appearances and raised his season average to 20.0 points per game. While those stats are where most of his value comes from, he has also tallied occasional rebounds and assists.