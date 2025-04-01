Keyontae Johnson News: Paces Greensboro in loss

Johnson supplied 27 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-110 G league quarterfinals loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Johnson led the Swarm in scoring Tuesday, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old finished the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals across 30.5 minutes per game in 46 appearances.