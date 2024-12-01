Fantasy Basketball
Keyontae Johnson headshot

Keyontae Johnson News: Scores 22 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Johnson (ankle) recorded 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 131-119 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

After missing time with an ankle injury, Johnson returned to action last week and has made three straight appearances. During that stretch, Johnson has totaled 52 points (18-33 FG) off the bench.

Keyontae Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
