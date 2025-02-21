Keyontae Johnson News: Solid effort against Capitanes

Johnson contributed 36 points (15-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist across 31 minutes in Friday's 129-85 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Johnson led the way for the home team with a display of efficiency that earned him a season-high scoring count. He has now produced more than 20 points in three consecutive appearances, standing out as his squad's top scorer in each of those matchups.