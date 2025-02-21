Keyontae Johnson News: Solid effort against Capitanes
Johnson contributed 36 points (15-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist across 31 minutes in Friday's 129-85 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Johnson led the way for the home team with a display of efficiency that earned him a season-high scoring count. He has now produced more than 20 points in three consecutive appearances, standing out as his squad's top scorer in each of those matchups.
Keyontae Johnson
Free Agent
