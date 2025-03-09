Keyontae Johnson News: Team-high 22 points Sunday

Johnson submitted 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-110 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

On top of scoring a team-high 22 points, Johnson shouldered another significant workload Sunday. The 2023 second-rounder has logged at least 30 minutes in 13 of his last 14 appearances, starting in all but two of these games and reaching the 20-point mark in seven of them.