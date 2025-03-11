Keyontae Johnson News: Team-high 26 points in loss

Johnson supplied 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Johnson tied the game-high mark in points, though he also finished with a minus-5 point differential on top of a game-high four turnovers. The 24-year-old recorded his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points, marking his 11th outing with at least 20 points over 40 G League outings.