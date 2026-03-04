Keyontae Johnson News: Tending to personal matter

Johnson (personal) didn't play in Wednesday's 116-111 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Johnson was out for Sunday's win over the Raptors 905 with a hand injury, but now he's away from the team for personal reasons. The 25-year-old's absence vacates plenty of usage for the Greensboro Swarm -- Johnson is averaging 20.8 points 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game through 21 G League regular-season contests.