Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:18am

George is out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans with a right ankle sprain.

George is running his absence up to six consecutive contests Thursday. The star guard's next chance to play comes Saturday, when Utah takes on New Orleans in a rematch. Isaiah Collier should continue to start at point guard for the injury-riddled Jazz and experience a considerable boost in fantasy value.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago