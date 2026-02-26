Keyonte George Injury: Another absence coming
George is out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans with a right ankle sprain.
George is running his absence up to six consecutive contests Thursday. The star guard's next chance to play comes Saturday, when Utah takes on New Orleans in a rematch. Isaiah Collier should continue to start at point guard for the injury-riddled Jazz and experience a considerable boost in fantasy value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 206 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 206 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 206 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More