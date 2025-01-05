Keyonte George Injury: Dealing with heel soreness

George is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to left heel soreness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George missed four straight games to end December due to an ankle issue, but the heel soreness is new, though they may be somewhat related. Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (personal) and Lauri Markkanen (back) have all been ruled out for the second half of Utah's back-to-back set, so George could have increased usage if given the green light.