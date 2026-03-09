Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 8:37am

George has an illness and is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

George was a very late addition to the injury report, which is an ominous sign in fantasy hoops. Additionally, Isaiah Collier (illness) is also questionable. If the Jazz err on the side of caution, more minutes could be available for Elijah Harkless and Cody Williams.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George
