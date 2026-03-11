Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

George went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Knicks with an apparent hamstring injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

George went to block a shot by Karl-Anthony Towns and immediately grabbed at his hamstring area before departing the contest. While he's sidelined, look for Isaiah Collier to take over point guard duties, while Elijah Harkless could see some additional playing time.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George
