Keyonte George Injury: Heads to locker room
George went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Knicks with an apparent hamstring injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
George went to block a shot by Karl-Anthony Towns and immediately grabbed at his hamstring area before departing the contest. While he's sidelined, look for Isaiah Collier to take over point guard duties, while Elijah Harkless could see some additional playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 56 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More