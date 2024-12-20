Fantasy Basketball
Keyonte George Injury: Iffy against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 2:20pm

George is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets due to a sprained ankle, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George appears to have suffered his ankle injury during Thursday's win over the Pistons but was still able to log 33 minutes. If George is downgraded to out against Brooklyn, Isaiah Collier, Jordan Clarkson and Patty Mills are candidates to receive increased playing time.

