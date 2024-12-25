Keyonte George Injury: Iffy for Thursday

George (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

For the third straight game, George is questionable due to his left ankle sprain. The other two games saw them played after his status was gradually downgraded from questionable to doubtful to out. George will hope for a turnaround this time and look to get his starting spot back from Svi Mykhailiuk, who has scored more than 10 points in both games the former sat out.