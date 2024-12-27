Keyonte George Injury: Iffy to play against Philly

George (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Sixers.

George has missed the Jazz's last three games due to a left ankle sprain. He had averaged 18.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 32.0 minutes per game over the 10 outings prior to his injury. Svi Mykhailiuk has started in Utah's last three games and would be slated to do so again Saturday if George is unable to play.