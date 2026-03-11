Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Leaves early with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:44am

George has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a right hamstring injury. He recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes prior to departing.

George checked out of the game with 5:47 left in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest. Though the severity of George's injury won't be known until he undergoes further testing, even mild hamstring strains often result in multi-game absences for players. With that in mind, George should be viewed as unlikely to play in Utah's next contest Friday in Portland. Isaiah Collier would be the next man up to start at point guard if George misses time.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George
