Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Listed out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

George (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

George will miss yet another matchup while dealing with a right ankle sprain. Expect Isaiah Collier to make the start at point guard in George's place Monday night.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
