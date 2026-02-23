Keyonte George Injury: Listed out Monday
George (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
George will miss yet another matchup while dealing with a right ankle sprain. Expect Isaiah Collier to make the start at point guard in George's place Monday night.
