Keyonte George Injury: Out again Thursday
George (ankle) will not play Thursday against Portland.
George will sit out for a third straight game Thursday, which comes as no surprise with this being the final game before the All-Star break. Isaiah Collier will likely hold down the fort at point guard once again.
