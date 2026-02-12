Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:22pm

George (ankle) will not play Thursday against Portland.

George will sit out for a third straight game Thursday, which comes as no surprise with this being the final game before the All-Star break. Isaiah Collier will likely hold down the fort at point guard once again.

